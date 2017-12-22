Police: Elderly couple said 60 pounds of pot were Christmas gifts

YORK, NE ( WOWT ) - York County (NE) Sheriff's initiation a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Wednesday the 20th, and were surprised to find 60 pounds of high-grade marijuana being transported by an elderly couple.

80-year-old Patrick Jiron and 83-year-old Barbara Jiron were in the car when it was pulled over for driving over the center line and failing to signal.

When deputies approached the car they said they smelled the strong odor of raw marijuana.

Canine units were called and investigated the car giving deputies probable cause to search the vehicle.

The marijuana was found in boxes inside the pickup topper.

The couple said they were from Clearlake Oaks, California and were headed for Vermont via Nebraska, where they were stopped.

They told police that the marijuana was for Christmas presents.

The couple are currently in custody at the York County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.