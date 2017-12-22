Community Kitchen needs your donations this winter season

There are nearly 700 people who face homelessness each night in Chattanooga.

When temperatures take a dip, finding a place to stay can be difficult for those who need it most.

HOW TO HELP | Chattanooga Community Kitchen

"Especially when it's raining and it's cold outside, sometimes you can't feel your hands because you're so cold," Rebekah Housley, who relies on the Community Kitchen, said.

Right now, the Community Kitchen provides a place for about 100 people per night.

But they need donations to keep the shelter running.

Housley recently lost her job as a nurse.

She relies on the cold weather shelter at the Community Kitchen as she looks for work.

"I've been trying to make it on my own and I ended up down here," she said.

This year, the Community Kitchen opened up their overnight shelter early because of a cold snap.

"It does go up and down, next week it's going to be cold again. What we do is try and offer a consistent place where people know they can come to and that way they're not guessing," David Costellow with the Community Kitchen said.

A mat, blanket and a pillow. It's not much but it's the basics to stay warm and safe overnight.

"When they get up he next morning they can have breakfast here, they can have access to anything we have here, food, clothing and shelter. Even case management things that help them in a long-term way as well," Costellow added.

That's the goal: To help drive people toward self-sufficiency.

And it's way Housley knows she's on the path to getting back on her own two feet.

"It's awful to be in this position anytime of year especially with the holidays, a lot of people can get depressed. When you live on the streets it makes it even worse. It's nice that people care," she said.

More than half of the staff at the Community Kitchen is currently or formerly homeless.

They serve 600 meals a day to those in need.

The Community Kitchen needs cold weather donations like blankets, hats, gloves, and laundry detergent.