UPDATE: Young Catoosa Co. deputy's death mourned by community

UPDATE: New details have been released about the circumstances surrounding a Catoosa County deputy's death.

Sheriff Gary Sisk said Deputy Tyler Morton passed away at Erlanger yesterday from medical complications of an illness.

Deputy Morton's impact extended beyond Catoosa County, which is why other law enforcement agencies are stepping up to help his family.

Flags are flying at half-staff at the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office to honor one of their own. 32-year-old Tyler Morton died unexpectedly.

News of his passing has spread across county and state lines.

"I don't know really how to explain it. A lot of sadness, a lot of heartbreak. Not only is he one of our brothers, but he's got these kids. I'm a mother and so it really hits home," Officer Pam Weathers of the Soddy Daisy Police Department.

Weathers said officers and community members want to help Morton's wife and two young children get through this tough time by collecting donations for them. They're asking for non perishable food items, gift cards, and Christmas gifts.

"This tragedy has happened so close to Christmas that we want these kids to feel loved and know that every community around them is with them," Officer Weathers said.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said Deputy Morton worked with the Sheriff’s Office from June 24, 2006, to his date of passing. His assignments included Detention Officer, Patrol Enforcement, K-9 Handler, Corporal and Court Services.

"Deputy Morton was not only an employee, but a friend that was loved by all that knew him and he will be greatly missed. The Sheriff’s Office is in mourning and praying for his family and we ask that the community do the same. The outpouring of condolences is appreciated. Right now, the family is just trying to get through this difficult time and the holiday season. I am sure there will be future needs and as they arise we will come together in support of our brother’s family."

As his friends and family cope with his death, Soddy Daisy police are among those doing what they can to support the family of a fellow brother in blue.

"If you can't donate items, prayers are appreciated," Weathers said.

They and others in the law enforcement community want the family to know they're in their prayers.

The Soddy Daisy Police Department is collecting donations until 6 p.m. on Friday. They plan on delivering the items to the family tonight.

Funeral arrangements have been released by Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory.

Funeral services will be 1 PM, Wednesday, at Parkway Baptist Tabernacle with Pastor Joe Brown officiating. Interment will be in Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.

The family will receive friends from 12-8 PM, Tuesday, at Heritage Funeral Home on Battlefield Parkway.

Click here for more information.

