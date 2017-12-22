Goodwill expects surge in donations as end-of-year approaches

The end of the year is a busy time at Chattanooga Goodwill. During the last days of December, Goodwill always sees a surge in donations.

There are a couple of reasons for that. Many people are cleaning out their closets to make room for new Christmas gifts. This is also the last chance to make charitable donations that can be deducted from your 2017 tax returns.

“On that last day of the year we're extremely busy and that's usually due to tax time, people are making that last minute donations for the year,” Harold Sexton with Chattanooga Goodwill told Channel 3.

Bernard Footman of Chattanooga could have thrown away his old stuff, instead, his family decided to donate it.

“My wife had a bunch of bedding and other clothing items that we didn't need so she asked me to drop it off and I told her I would,” said Footman.

Goodwill employees want people to know there are some specific items they could really use right now in stores.

“Coats and sweaters this time of year are needed especially as it starts getting colder.

That's what will really sell right now,” said Mary Lockhart, Communications Coordinator for Chattanooga Goodwill.

Home décor, furniture and Christmas items are also popular this time of year in the retail locations.

If you’re still trying to decide what to donate, remember if you haven’t worn it, played with it or used it in the past year, it’s probably time to get rid of it.

“We never say no to anything. We'll go through it and we'll decide what we can keep and what we can use,” Lockhart told Channel 3.

If you plan to donate for tax purposes, Goodwill recommends making an inventory of items before arriving at the drop off center and make sure to ask for a receipt.

To get a tax write-off, you’ll need to donate by December 31, which is New Year’s Eve.

Chattanooga Goodwill will close that day at 6:00 p.m.