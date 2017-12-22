Tennessee's jobless rate for November lower than year ago - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee's jobless rate for November lower than year ago

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee officials say the state's unemployment rate in November was well below the jobless figure a year earlier.

Officials say the preliminary, seasonally adjusted statewide jobless rate last month was 3.1 percent. That's 2 percentage points lower than the rate a year ago. It's also 1 percentage point below the national jobless average of 4.1 percent.

Last month's statewide rate was slightly higher than the previous month, but officials say unemployment in Tennessee remains historically low.

Officials say the state jobless rate reached 3 percent in both September and October, the lowest level since the government began tracking the statistic in 1976.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.