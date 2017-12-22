Rainy Saturday morning, cold for Christmas

Good Friday! Lots of weather changes are in store heading up to Christmas day. The worst time to travel will be Saturday morning as I am expecting heavy rain.

Today will be an okay travel day. It will be cloudy and warm with temps in the low 60s. A cold front will stall to our west providing heavy rain to Middle Tennessee. A shower may peel off of that main line of rain and move through our area, but they will be very sporadic and nothing really to worry about in terms of travel. Rainfall amounts will be less than .10".

Saturday the front will finally break through and move through the Tennessee Valley. We can expect up to an inch of rain across most of the area, though we could get up to 2" on the Cumberland Plateau. A Flood Watch is in effect for Grundy County until 1PM Saturday. After 1pm, the rain will have moved out, and you should be okay to hit the roads which will quickly dry out with a good breeze from the north at about 15 mph. We should still see a high of 63 Saturday, but temps will quickly cool late afternoon through the evening.

Sunday we will be markedly cooler behind the front. Your Christmas Eve is going to be great for travel, getting outdoors, or whatever you want to do. We will still have mostly cloudy skies, but no rain in the forecast and temps ranging from 40 in the morning to 52 in the afternoon.

Christmas Day will be cold and dry. In the morning we will be in the mid to upper 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with the high only reaching the low 40s.

All next week will be cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s and lows in the 30s.

