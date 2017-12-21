RECALL ALERT: Wohali children's pajama sets sold at Bass Pro Shops

Wohali children's three-piece pajama sets are being recalled because they fail to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.
You should immediately take the recalled pajama sets away from children and contact Wohali for instructions on receiving a pre-paid shipping label to return the pajama sets to Wohali in exchange for a full refund in the form of a Bass Pro gift card.
Call Wohali toll-free at 833-282-0442 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by email cs@wohalioutdoors.com.
About 26,800 pajama sets are being recalled in the U.S. (In addition, 2,000 units were sold in Canada)
This recall involves children's 100 percent polyester, three-piece pajama sets that include a printed long-sleeve shirt, pants and a coordinating solid color robe that has matching printed lapels and cuffs. The sets have a printed label with "BASS PRO SHOPS" on the back of the neck of the long-sleeve shirt and robe and at the back of the pants. Each of the garments also has a sewn-in side label that has "RN number 74747" printed on it, and underneath that label another sewn-in label that has PO# 3515 or 3516, a style number, and the phone number 1-800-BASS PRO. Only sleepwear in the style numbers below and with a label identifying PO# 3515 or 3516 are included in the recall.
|
Style Number
|
Style Description
|
6904536
|
Deer Camo - pink print top and bottom; solid pink robe with pink print lapel and cuffs
|
6904537
|
Pretty Pony - pink print top and bottom; solid purple robe with pink print lapel and cuffs
|
6904538
|
Woodland Critters - white print top and bottom; solid pink (coral) robe with white print lapel and cuffs
|
6904539
|
Holiday Critters - cream print top and bottom; solid red robe with cream print lapel and cuffs
|
6904540
|
Deer Camo - tan print top and bottom; solid brown robe with tan print lapel and cuffs
|
6904541
|
Holiday Moose - gray print top and bottom; solid dark gray robe with gray print lapel and cuffs
|
6904542
|
Wolf - green print top and bottom; solid green robe with green print lapel and cuffs
|
6904543
|
Bear - gray print top and bottom; solid gray robe with gray print lapel and cuffs
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Sold Exclusively At: Bass Pro Shops stores, catalog, and online at basspro.com from October 2016through August 2017 for about $25.
Importer: Wohali Outdoors LLC, of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Manufactured in: China