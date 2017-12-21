Candle light vigil held for Sharone Porter

Community members came together to remember the life of Sharone Porter.

Porter was shot in a parking lot across the street from Coyote Jacks early Sunday morning and later died from his injuries.

Friends of Sharone Porter decided to host a candle light vigil and balloon release to celebrate the life of porter.

It was held at what many called Porter’s second home the Ridgeland High School football field.

“It just brings back a lot of good memories because this is what he loved to do was play football in this is where we will spend a lot of our time,” said Sytira Porter, mother.

The organizer of the vigil was a close friend of porter and says Porter spent his days making sure everyone else was having a good day.

“Anytime my head with the down walking in school he would be there to put his hand on my back to tell me it's going to be okay,” said Brandy Francisco, friend.

Many took to social media to express their love for Sharone and to give some insight to who he was to his friends.

“He's just a very inspiring person he's always there whenever you need him and his smile it's contagious and his laugh,” said Brandy Francisco, friend.

At least a hundred people came together to be with the Porter family.

There were so many people who shared special stories about Sharone's impact on their lives.

Porter’s mother said this vigil has helped her seek closure.

“It helps me with my grief it really does to just know that he has touched so many people’s lives and that they're here to support him,” said Sytira Porter, mother.

During the vigil, several friends dedicated the rest of their college career to Porter, who attended Alabama A&M.

“He always wanted me to get back in school that was his main main thing,” said Tory Porter, brother.

Funeral Arrangements:

Friday December 22, 2017—Family will be there at 6:00pm

Viewing for EVERYONE-WILLIS FUNERAL HOME 2011 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd DALTON, GA 30722

Saturday December 23,2017——Body will lie in state from 10:00AM-12:00PM Family will be there at 11:00AM

HOMEGOING CELEBRATION 12:00PM HARVEST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH current location ROSSVILLE ATHLETIC CENTER 301 Williams Street Rossville, GA 30741

*Because this is a gym we’re asking everyone to feel free to dress casual due to having to sit in the bleachers.*

I think a gym is So fitting to have his Final service because of his Love for a All things Sports