The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday Afternoon in the Harrison Bay area near Basa Lake Lane.

According to Officers, construction workers confronted an individual who was attempting to steal an ATV from a work site.

The individual fled and fired a few shots in the direction of the workers before disappearing into a wooded area.

Officers did search the area, but the suspect was not located.

No injuries were reported.

The workers were able to provide a description of the individual.

Once the suspect is identified, he will face felony charges related to the attempted theft as well as the “shots fired” allegations.