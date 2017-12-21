Germs and the Holidays

It's often called the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be one of the germiest when it comes to holiday celebrations at your home if you're not careful.



Alyssa Landrum, Two Maids & A Mop says "One of the most important things would be when you are having holiday parties and you have a lot of guests in your home, think about everywhere everyone touches."



Landrum, says germs in the home isn't something people usually think about when they are preparing for the holidays with family and friends.



She says it's important to make sure you keep some type of antibacterial wipes handy, so you cut down on the germs.



"Cleaning experts say there are certain places you should make sure to wipe down and sanitize", says Landrum



So what do experts say are the five germiest places in your home ? Start with the door knobs.



Landrum says, "To constantly wipe down door handles and everything throughout the house that people touch."



Next the hand towels in your bathroom. Alyssa says it may be a good idea to replace them with decorative napkins or paper towels.



Don't forget about that remote control. With so many hands touching the remote, when was the last time you cleaned it?



Landrum says, "They like to come in and drop their purse on the kitchen counter where food is being prepared or served."



Ladies, our purses can carry a lot of germs. Think about all the places you put them down, then think about those germs on your kitchen counter.



And the 5th and final place to think about the carpet. If you have carpet, chances are it's covered in dead skin cells and everything from outside has come inside... so vacuum frequently and make sure to get a deep cleaning once or twice a year.



Landrum says, "No one wants to spend Christmas sneezing and coughing, make sure you keep in mind the germs in your home throughout the holiday season."