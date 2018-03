The 2018 edition of Chattanooga's Riverbend Festival will be June 8-16 and part of the line-up has been announced.

Hank Williams Jr. will open up for Riverbend on the Coke Stage, Friday, June 8.

Hank Jr. has sold 70 million albums worldwide, six platinum albums and ten number 1 singles.

His latest album, “It’s About Time,” marks five decades since his debut.

Also on opening night, you can expect Gangstagrass. They are a bluegrass, hip-hop powerhouse combination. They will be performing on the Bud Light stage.

Chattanooga native, Mitch Rossell is currently opening for Garth Brooks but he will perform at Riverbend on June 10 on the Unum stage.

Participants can also expect to see Delbert McClinton on the Budlight stage and The Shadowboxers on the Unum stage, June 15.

You can buy your admission ticket starting on January 1.