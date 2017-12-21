UPDATE: Trial begins in Benjamin Brewer case

The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.More
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.More
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More
The jury is made up of 12 men and four women from Nashville.More
The jury is made up of 12 men and four women from Nashville.More
The man charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash is on trial Monday in a Chattanooga courtroom.More
The man charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash is on trial Monday in a Chattanooga courtroom.More
The Benjamin Brewer trial is expected to start on January 22, 2018.More
The Benjamin Brewer trial is expected to start on January 22, 2018.More
Brewer faces a number of charges including DUI in the 2015 crash that killed six people on Interstate 75 in Ooltewah.More
Brewer faces a number of charges including DUI in the 2015 crash that killed six people on Interstate 75 in Ooltewah.More
The 39 year old faces a number of charges including DUI in the 2015 crash that killed six on I-75 in Ooltewah.More
The 39 year old faces a number of charges including DUI in the 2015 crash that killed six on I-75 in Ooltewah.More
Channel 3 reporter Kelly McCarthy has been in the courtroom following the hearing for Benjamin Brewer, the man charged in the June 2015 crash that killed six people in a work zone at exit 10 on I-75 North.More
Channel 3 reporter Kelly McCarthy has been in the courtroom following the hearing for Benjamin Brewer, the man charged in the June 2015 crash that killed six people in a work zone at exit 10 on I-75 North.More
The National Transportation Safety Board meeting Tuesday began with a discussion about the deadly 2015 Ooltewah crash that claimed six lives.More
The National Transportation Safety Board meeting Tuesday began with a discussion about the deadly 2015 Ooltewah crash that claimed six lives.More
A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Brewer in 2015 on six counts of vehicular homicide and DUI for narcotics.More
A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Brewer in 2015 on six counts of vehicular homicide and DUI for narcotics.More
Saturday marks one year since the fatal accident on I-75 north near the Ooltewah exit, that killed six.More
Saturday marks one year since the fatal accident on I-75 north near the Ooltewah exit, that killed six.More
Six people were killed in the crash on I-75 near Ooltewah when a tractor trailer driver failed to brake and barreled in to slow-moving traffic.More
Six people were killed in the crash on I-75 near Ooltewah when a tractor trailer driver failed to brake and barreled in to slow-moving traffic.More