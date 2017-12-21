Apples recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Apples are at the center of a voluntary recall by Aldi supermarkets and their supplier, Jack Brown Produce.

The apples, which include several varieties, are being recalled due to a possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The apples were sold at Aldi stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Georgia, Indiana and Kentucky starting Dec. 13, according to the recall.

The apples were also distributed under the brand name “Apple Ridge” through retail stores in Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri and Indiana starting Dec. 11, according to the recall by Jack Brown Produce.

Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

Golden Apples, 3 Ib. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079955000015

Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

The potentially-affected product can be identified by the following lot numbers printed on the bag label and/or bag-closure clip:

Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174

Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173

Golden Delicious: NOI 168

Gala: NOI 164, 166 on either the product labels and/or bag-closure clip

According to the CDC, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The apples were also available for purchase to Aldi customers in the Atlanta area through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

Currently, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other ALDI products are affected by this

recall.