Raw meats stored over ready-to-eat food, re-used gloves knock several restaurants' scores down

With seven restaurants earning perfect scores in Hamilton County this week, and three in Georgia, several other eateries will need to focus on their food safety practices, which were noted (and cited) by health inspectors this week.
At Max's, 1309 Taft Highway, a score of 72 was given for not correctly reheating food, raw pork stored over ready-to-eat food in cooler, frozen chicken thawing at room temperature, dishwasher not properly cleaning in sanitizer.
The New China Buffet & Grill at 531 Signal Mountain Road earned a 74 for boxes of food on floor in freezer, dirty apron on shelf with dry food, sushi cutting knife left in standing water, food left uncovered and unlabeled, chemicals stored on shelves with food, no soap or paper towels at hand sink. Corrected to 96.
Las Margaritas II 4604 Skyview Drive was graded with an 82, for floor and walls in poor repair, various non-food surfaces dirty, refried beans not cooled within appropriate time/temperature. Corrected to 91.
At Champy's, 526 MLK Blvd., they earned an 83 for a floor drain with old food underneath grate, food handler wearing same gloves for multiple tasks then handling chicken.
The Spot Coffee Shop at 1800 E. Main Street got an 89 for water leaking from hand sink faucet, some restrooms out of order, waster water leaking from base of toilets. Corrected to 94.
Other Hamilton County restaurants
- 90 Flying Squirrel 55 Johnson Street
- 91 1885 Grill 3914 St. Elmo Avenue
- 93 Blue Ribbon Cafe 9705 Dayton Pike
- 93 Steamboat Subs 812 Broad Street
- 94 Waffle House 7047 Amin Drive
- 94 Taco Roc 6960 Lee Highway
- 95 Texas Roadhouse 7016 Shallowford Road
- 95 The Big Table 118 Cross Street
- 95 Southern Star Take-Away 1210 Taft Highway
- 95 Smokey Bones 2225 Gunbarrel Road
- 95 Leapin' Leprechaun 101 Market Street
- 95 Back Inn Cafe 412 E. 2nd Street
- 96 Taco Town 4812 Hixson Pike
- 96 Brewhaus 224 Frazier Avenue
- 96 Walden Club 633 Chestnut Street
- 96 Max's 1309 Taft Highway
- 96 Krystal 4850 Hixson Pike
- 97 The Bistro 200 Chestnut Street
- 97 Outback 2120 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 97 Biba's Italian 5918 Hixson Pike
- 97 Armando's Restaurant 1314 Main Street
- 97 St. John's Restaurant 1278 Market Street
- 98 Abuelo's 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 98 Cheddar's 2014 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 KFC/LJS 5323 Highway 153
- 98 Hibachi and Wings 6933 Lee Highway
- 98 DQ Grill & Chill 5433 Highway 153
- 98 McDonald's 4502 Rossville Blvd.
- 98 Amigo's 5699 Brainerd Road
- 98 Fuji Steak & Sushi 2207 Overnite Drive
- 98 Ziggy's 607 Cherokee Blvd.
- 99 Cook Out 5390 Highway 153
- 100 Chicken Salad Chick 629 Market Street
- 100 Pizzeria Cortiley 4400 Dayton Blvd.
- 100 2 Crazy Greeks 4848 Hixson Pike
- 100 Puelo's Grill 6108 Artesian Circle
- 100 Hot Diggity Dogs 205 Dellwood Place
- 100 Rodizio 439 Broad Street
- 100 Chicken-W-Bones 6227 Lee Highway
Catoosa County
- 98 Ci Ci’s, 723 Battlefield Pkwy Ft., Oglethorpe
- 98 Farm to Fork, 120 General Lee St., Ringgold
- 90 Little Caesars, 591 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 87 Papa John’s Pizza 1537 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 96 Taco Bell, 5422 Alabama Hwy Unit 4682, Ringgold
Dade
- 87 Cornerstone Restaurant, 4356 S 11 Hwy Bldg, Rising Fawn
- 76 Lalito’s Mexican Restaurant, 42 Court St., Trenton
- 96 The Lil Chicken Coop, Case Ave TRLR, Trenton
Walker
- 100 Chanticleer Inn, 1300 Mocking Bird Ln, Lookout Mountain
- 81 China Buffet, 1141 N Main St., Lafayette
- 100 Droop Scoops, 120 Gordon St., Chickamauga
- 93 Hardees- Rossville, 300 McFarland Ave, Rossville
- 97 Mean Millie’s, 300 W Patton St La Fayette
- 90 Old Southern Retaurant, 796 Chickmauga Ave, Rosville
- 96 Station House- Chaisimple LLC, 123 N Chattanooga St. La Fayette
- 84 Wanda’s Restaurant, 20 Pinoak Dr., Rock Spring
Whitfield
- 98 Beaverdale Elementary School, 9196 Hwy 2, Dalton
- 90 Big D’s Taqeria, 3451 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 95 Chili’s Grill & Bar Restaurant, 881 Holiday Inn Dr., Dalton
- 96 Country Inn & Suites, 903 W Bridge Rd., Dalton
- 100 Courtyard Dalton, 785 College Dr., Dalton
- 92 Daisy’s Snack Bar, 3451 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 100 Dawnville Elementary School, 1380 Dawnville Re NE, Dalton
- 100 Eastbrook Middle School, 1382 Eastbrook Rd. Se, Dalton
- 88 Elote La Palma, 3541 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 91 Karo’s Corn Place, 3541 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 97 Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant,101 Cottonwod Mill Rd, Tunnel Hill
- 100 Nutricion Familiar, 307 Smith Industrial Blvd Ste E, Dalton
- 93 Papa John’s Pizza #249, 100 W Walnut Ave Ste 152, Dalton
- 100 Park Creek School, 1500 Hale Brown Dr., Dalton
- 91 Shaw Café 72 (516), 616 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 91 Steak & Shake 1250 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 88 Subway #14422, 2135 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 89 Taco Bell #029008, 1509 W Walnut, Dalton
- 90 Taqueria Villa Juarez, 1103 E Morris St., Dalton
- 95 Town Square Café, 116 W King St., Dalton
- 95 Tutti Frutti Estilo Mexicano, 3541 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 100 Varnell Elementary School, 4421 Hwy 2, Dalton
- 100 Westside Elementry School. 1815 Utility Rd., Rocky Face
- 98 Whitfield County Career Academy, 2300 Maddox Chapel Rd., Dalton