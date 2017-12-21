Raw meats stored over ready-to-eat food, re-used gloves knock several restaurants' scores down

With seven restaurants earning perfect scores in Hamilton County this week, and three in Georgia, several other eateries will need to focus on their food safety practices, which were noted (and cited) by health inspectors this week.

At Max's, 1309 Taft Highway, a score of 72 was given for not correctly reheating food, raw pork stored over ready-to-eat food in cooler, frozen chicken thawing at room temperature, dishwasher not properly cleaning in sanitizer.

The New China Buffet & Grill at 531 Signal Mountain Road earned a 74 for boxes of food on floor in freezer, dirty apron on shelf with dry food, sushi cutting knife left in standing water, food left uncovered and unlabeled, chemicals stored on shelves with food, no soap or paper towels at hand sink. Corrected to 96.

Las Margaritas II 4604 Skyview Drive was graded with an 82, for floor and walls in poor repair, various non-food surfaces dirty, refried beans not cooled within appropriate time/temperature. Corrected to 91.

At Champy's, 526 MLK Blvd., they earned an 83 for a floor drain with old food underneath grate, food handler wearing same gloves for multiple tasks then handling chicken.

The Spot Coffee Shop at 1800 E. Main Street got an 89 for water leaking from hand sink faucet, some restrooms out of order, waster water leaking from base of toilets. Corrected to 94.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

90 Flying Squirrel 55 Johnson Street

91 1885 Grill 3914 St. Elmo Avenue

93 Blue Ribbon Cafe 9705 Dayton Pike

93 Steamboat Subs 812 Broad Street

94 Waffle House 7047 Amin Drive

94 Taco Roc 6960 Lee Highway

95 Texas Roadhouse 7016 Shallowford Road

95 The Big Table 118 Cross Street

95 Southern Star Take-Away 1210 Taft Highway

95 Smokey Bones 2225 Gunbarrel Road

95 Leapin' Leprechaun 101 Market Street

95 Back Inn Cafe 412 E. 2nd Street

96 Taco Town 4812 Hixson Pike

96 Brewhaus 224 Frazier Avenue

96 Walden Club 633 Chestnut Street

96 Max's 1309 Taft Highway

96 Krystal 4850 Hixson Pike

97 The Bistro 200 Chestnut Street

97 Outback 2120 Hamilton Place Blvd.

97 Biba's Italian 5918 Hixson Pike

97 Armando's Restaurant 1314 Main Street

97 St. John's Restaurant 1278 Market Street

98 Abuelo's 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd.

98 Cheddar's 2014 Gunbarrel Road

98 KFC/LJS 5323 Highway 153

98 Hibachi and Wings 6933 Lee Highway

98 DQ Grill & Chill 5433 Highway 153

98 McDonald's 4502 Rossville Blvd.

98 Amigo's 5699 Brainerd Road

98 Fuji Steak & Sushi 2207 Overnite Drive

98 Ziggy's 607 Cherokee Blvd.

99 Cook Out 5390 Highway 153

100 Chicken Salad Chick 629 Market Street

100 Pizzeria Cortiley 4400 Dayton Blvd.

100 2 Crazy Greeks 4848 Hixson Pike

100 Puelo's Grill 6108 Artesian Circle

100 Hot Diggity Dogs 205 Dellwood Place

100 Rodizio 439 Broad Street

100 Chicken-W-Bones 6227 Lee Highway

Catoosa County

98 Ci Ci’s, 723 Battlefield Pkwy Ft., Oglethorpe

98 Farm to Fork, 120 General Lee St., Ringgold

90 Little Caesars, 591 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

87 Papa John’s Pizza 1537 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

96 Taco Bell, 5422 Alabama Hwy Unit 4682, Ringgold

Dade

87 Cornerstone Restaurant, 4356 S 11 Hwy Bldg, Rising Fawn

76 Lalito’s Mexican Restaurant, 42 Court St., Trenton

96 The Lil Chicken Coop, Case Ave TRLR, Trenton

Walker

100 Chanticleer Inn, 1300 Mocking Bird Ln, Lookout Mountain

81 China Buffet, 1141 N Main St., Lafayette

100 Droop Scoops, 120 Gordon St., Chickamauga

93 Hardees- Rossville, 300 McFarland Ave, Rossville

97 Mean Millie’s, 300 W Patton St La Fayette

90 Old Southern Retaurant, 796 Chickmauga Ave, Rosville

96 Station House- Chaisimple LLC, 123 N Chattanooga St. La Fayette

84 Wanda’s Restaurant, 20 Pinoak Dr., Rock Spring

Whitfield