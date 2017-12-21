Banks Road at East Brainerd Road closed for water line installation

In Hamilton County, Banks Road at East Brainerd Road will be closed Thursday and Friday so workers can install a water line.

The work was supposed to start on Wednesday but it was postponed.

The East Brainerd Road widening project started in 2015.

It has caused some headaches for drivers and businesses too.

The Chattanooga Goodwill donation center on East Brainerd Road has been impacted by the construction.

Employees say the road work confuses people and they’ve noticed a drop in donations since the summer.

“It kind of has impacted some of the donors. Usually, here we get about 35 to 40 donors a day and now we're around 27 or 28 so I do want to tell the public we are here and we are open,” Harold Sexton told Channel 3.

The East Brainerd Road widening project is expected to be finished in June.

The water line installation on Banks Road should be complete by Friday night.

In the meantime, drivers should detour on Morris Hill Road and Igou Gap Road. Detour signs will be posted.

