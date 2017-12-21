New TN laws that go into effect Jan. 1, 2018

There are 16 new laws that go into place in Tennessee on January 1, 2018.
Here are a few that may impact you the most:
- No cell phone calls in school zones: Using a cell phone will be a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to a $50 fine if a driver uses a handheld phone while driving through an active school zone. You can use a hands-free device.
- Barbers: This law will broaden barbers’ ability to perform services in a residence from residences of persons who are ill to all residences regardless of the person’s health. It does require an additional barber certificate in order to provide these services.
- Alarm systems: Allows a homeowner to cancel an alarm services contract for a period longer than 2 years by giving 30 days written notice.
- Disability: allows disabled adults to have paid personal aides to perform health maintenance tasks for them.
- Prescription drugs: authorizes the department of health to establish a prescription drug donation repository program
- Handgun permits: creates an exemption to the firing range component of the training that is required in order to obtain a handgun carry permit for applicants who submit proof to the department of safety that they have successfully passed small arms qualification training or combat pistol training in any branch of the United States armed forces.
- School transportation supervisor program: This requires new school bus drivers to complete a training program prior to transporting students. Drivers have to be at least 25 years of age to receive an initial school bus driver license endorsement.
- Free speech on public college campuses this law has several provisions including defining student-on-student harassment that is consistent with the definition by the Supreme Court and bars institutions from rescinding invitations to speakers invited by students or faculty.
- Headlights: it will be illegal for anyone to have lights on the front of the car that is any color other than white or amber. This is regardless if it is steady burning or flashing. Every vehicle must have at least two and not more than four headlights.
- Marijuana: the Alcoholic Beverage Commission will no longer have any ability to monitor or regulate marijuana. They will continue to regulate the serving of alcohol in restaurants in the state.