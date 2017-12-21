More heavy rain Saturday. cooling and dry for Christmas

Good Thursday, and happy winter! (at 11:28am eastern). We start the day with clouds and a few drizzles here and there. Temps this morning are in the low 50s. As we progress through the day we will lose the chance for any rain at all and be left with mostly cloudy skies and high temps near 60.

Friday we have an approaching front that will stall to our west. It will bring heavy rain to Nashville Friday and Saturday. Ahead of the main line of rain the Tennessee Valley will get a few on and off showers through the day. Temps will be mild all day: 48 in the morning and 60 in the afternoon.

The front will move through Saturday bringing an increased chance for showers in the morning and heavy rain late morning into early afternoon. We could get about an inch within a few hours. As we move through the afternoon the rain will taper off. We will stay warm Saturday with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will also be a little breezy as that front moves through. Winds will blow from the north at 10-15 mph during the afternoon.

Colder air finally arrives Christmas Eve. Behind the front we will be dry with temps ranging from 42 in the morning to 55 in the afternoon.

Christmas Day will just be cold. We will start in the mid to upper 20s as the kids are waking up and running into the living room. The afternoon high will only reach the low 40s.

