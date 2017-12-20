What the Tech? Facebook coupon scam

If it's too good to be true.... you know the rest of it. Still, many of your friends are falling for an

old scam on Facebook that can do some serious damage to your computer and your bank

account.

If you haven't seen the post on your Facebook news feed, you might see it soon. In the last

couple of days, two of my friends shared it to all of their friends.

A free $70 gift card to Kohl's. Looks like the real thing: the branded logo, a Kohl's copyright

notice and a Kohl's.com web address but it's fake. To demonstrate how this scam works, I'm

going to go through with it, careful to share it only to me so none of my friends are subjected to

the scam.

Here's what happens if you click: You’re asked three simple questions, have you shopped at

Kohl's, ever been disappointed, are you over the age of 16. Easy-peasy right? After clicking the

links you're instructed to share the post and click 'like' to get your Kohl's coupon. When you do,

you'll see you're not 'liking' Kohl's, you're being re-directed to another website, then another

website, then to another called the National Consumer Center with another survey. Take that

one and you get a "congratulations!" and it asks for your email address.

You then must agree to accept daily emails and then another survey, and another before getting

your prize. After you're directed to sign up for a bunch of garbage, it wants you to do one more

thing: install an 'extension' or program on your computer.

You never. Ever. Ever should give permission to a website like this to install something on your

computer. This is where I stopped and ran an anti-malware program. It found 21 things that do

not belong on my computer and that could do some nasty things to it.

How can you tell a free offer is a scam? If it sounds too good to be true, like a free gift card. If it

asks you to share it. Especially if the Facebook link takes you to an outside website. This

particular scam has been circulating on Facebook for the past 3 years. It disappears for a little

while before someone shares it again and dupes their friends who make it go viral once again.

So just say no to these scams that go viral. Even your wisest friends can easily fall for them

and report the posts to Facebook.