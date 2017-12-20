Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal keys, return to use them months later

If it's too good to be true.... you know the rest of it. Still, many of your friends are falling for an old scam on Facebook that can do some serious damage to your computer and your bank account.More
If it's too good to be true.... you know the rest of it. Still, many of your friends are falling for an old scam on Facebook that can do some serious damage to your computer and your bank account.More
This past Saturday morning was the coldest so far of the season, dipping to 23 in Chattanooga. Some areas dropped to the teens, including Bear Trace Golf course.More
This past Saturday morning was the coldest so far of the season, dipping to 23 in Chattanooga. Some areas dropped to the teens, including Bear Trace Golf course.More
On Wednesday, Ooltewah Middle School Band Director Tracey Coats and 50 of her closest friends joined together to share the Christmas spirit with others.More
On Wednesday, Ooltewah Middle School Band Director Tracey Coats and 50 of her closest friends joined together to share the Christmas spirit with others.More