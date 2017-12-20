Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal keys, return to use them months later

In Crime Stoppers, this week, we head to East Ridge. "This was a theft from vehicle," Assistant Chief Stan Allen said. As he would explain, it happened at least two times.

First, in June of 2016, keys to three other vehicles were stolen from the victim's car parked at an apartment complex off Dunlap Avenue. "He asked property managers to put up some cameras," Chief Allen said.

Management complied, and that leads to images we have of a second crime.

Nearly two months later, they informed the victim.

"On December 17th of this year," Allen explained, "the property management notified them that they had video from October 25th of this year of someone that appeared to be entering his car."

The bad guys did not take the car, but stole some items from inside.

Here is where you can earn some reward cash. We do not get a detailed look at the crooks but can see the one actually getting into the car is a white female. As for her partner behind the wheel of their getaway car, we can only offer a vague description.

"The camera didn't pick up whether or not the driver was a male or female," Allen said, "just said it was a heavyset individual."

Their car, though, may help nail down exactly who they are.

"It's a white Honda Civic four-door, '96 to 2005 model," Allen described. "It appears that it has power windows the way the windows rolled down that you can see in the video."

Those windows are tinted. There is also damage to the front driver's side quarter panel and the hubcap is missing, as well.

Can you put the clues together? Up to $1,000 is on the table for your good information. But, as Asst. Chief Allen reminds us, especially this time of year, there's a higher reason to help find this duo.

"Besides the money," he added, "it's the right thing to do."

If the descriptions and that vehicle put you in mind of someone, remember, this was the last week of October, we want to hear from you. Call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

That hotline is manned 24/7, and we will never ask who you are.