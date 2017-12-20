Tennessee Valley prep football stars sign college scholarships

A handful of local football prep stars signed National Letter of Intent papers today earning college scholarships. The Early Signing Period will be followed by the regular National Signing Day on February 7, 2018. Not all of our local signees held a signing ceremony today, but will instead hold one in February.
Here is a look at who signed today:
Signed, sealed, delivered! #Ridgeland Panthers @markeith2000 signs with @kennesawstfb & @jalynshelton18 signs with @AustinPeayFB #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/P0FY8TjKLU— Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) December 20, 2017
It’s official! @BoydBuchanan’s Kohl (@HenkeKohl) signs with @GoMocsFB! #Mocs @BbsFootball pic.twitter.com/rs8f99Ukba— Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) December 20, 2017
It's OFFICIAL! #Dalton O-lineman @DylanCole_60 is the newest member of the #Chattanooga #Mocs! #SigningDay #clUTCh18 #OurWay pic.twitter.com/tKKPkDY4UE— Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) December 20, 2017
4 Signed from @baylorfootball_ today! Left to Right:— Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) December 20, 2017
Brendon Harris (@brendonharris02) to #Vandy
Walker Culver to #VaTech
Jaylon Baker to #Virginia
Not in Pic: Cade Long - #GaTech preferred walk-on. pic.twitter.com/IzfD0bZe4G
