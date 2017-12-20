Tennessee Valley prep football stars sign college scholarships - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

EARLY SIGNING DAY

Tennessee Valley prep football stars sign college scholarships

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A handful of local football prep stars signed National Letter of Intent papers today earning college scholarships. The Early Signing Period will be followed by the regular National Signing Day on February 7, 2018. Not all of our local signees held a signing ceremony today, but will instead hold one in February.

Here is a look at who signed today:

