SLIDESHOW: Six added to HCSO 12 Most Wanted list

Six people were added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 12 Most Wanted list Wednesday.

Jessica Faye Baker has been officially added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 12 Most Wanted. Baker is charged with Escape and Possession of Controlled Substance (3 Counts).

Baker is described as 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Tiffany M. Burgess has been officially added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 12 Most Wanted. Burgess is charged with Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of a Firearm with intent to Go Armed.

Burgess is described as 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 158 pounds.

Tiajuana Cook has been officially added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 12 Most Wanted and is charged with Facilitation of Attempt Second Degree Murder (2 Counts).

Cook is described as 5’ 5” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Deutrich Oliver James has been officially added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 12 Most Wanted. James’ is charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Drugs for Resale, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Failure to Appear, Criminal Trespass, and Contempt of Court Non-Support Child Support.

James is described as 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Rodriquez Davar Jones has been officially added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 12 Most Wanted. Jones is charged with statutory Rape (3 Counts) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Jones is described as 6'3" tall and weighs approximately 172 pounds.

Danmega Natunga Williams has been officially added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 12 Most Wanted. Williams is charged with Viable Fetus as a Victim, Domestic Assault, False Imprisonment, and Interference with Emergency Calls.

Williams is described as 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding these suspects' whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency or the HCSO Fugitive Division at 423-209-7140.