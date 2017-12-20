Toys for Tots helps hundreds in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Toys for Tots helps hundreds in Chattanooga

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Hundreds of toys will be given out to families in need Wednesday. 

Workers sorted more than 700 toys that were donated through the Toys for Tots program on Wednesday. 

The donations will help give Christmas to more than 200 Chattanooga families, that’s roughly 100 more families than last year.

Each child in a family, up to 16 years old, will get 3 toys and stocking stuffers. 
 

