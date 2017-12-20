Man shot multiple times on Highland Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man shot multiple times on Highland Avenue

A Chattanooga man was shot several times Tuesday night on the 4100 block of Highland Avenue.

Police say that 23-year-old Dejuan Slate was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 10:25pm.

Slate's condition was described as serious but stable as he was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment.

CPD's Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  

