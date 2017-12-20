Last uncounted ballots: Moore can't close 20,000-vote loss

For the first time, colleges will head into the new year knowing a lot more about their next recruiting class because of the new Early Signing Period.More
For the first time, colleges will head into the new year knowing a lot more about their next recruiting class because of the new Early Signing Period.More
Burger King has just thrown the latest digital shot at competitor McDonald’s in a new YouTube spot that's pretty fiery.More
Burger King has just thrown the latest digital shot at competitor McDonald’s in a new YouTube spot that's pretty fiery.More