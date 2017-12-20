Body cam shows officer being dragged outside of car in police chase

(NBC Miami) - The Pembroke Pines (FL) Police Department released dramatic body camera footage of an officer being dragged while hanging on the driver's door of a fleeing vehicle during an overdose call, which led to a high-speed chase.

Thomas Cabrera was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer over the incident. He also faces charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

The video shows police officer Jon Cusack, a 19-year veteran, approach a vehicle where two people possibly overdosed.

After a brief exchange and physical altercation, Cusack was soon hanging for his life from the side of the vehicle.

The car's speedometer can be seen reaching more than 60 miles per hour in the video before Cusack falls on the ground.

During the chase that ensued through neighborhoods and part of I-595, the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 mph, police said.

Police took two people into custody the morning chase on I-595 that started with the incident involving the officer.

A police report said Cabrera told officers he and his fiancee were doing cocaine and heroin prior to Cusack arriving.

Capt. Al Xiques told reporters that an officer responded to the scene inside the Century Village community early Tuesday near the south entrance along Pembroke Road when the officer was dragged by the car.

Officers from multiple agencies pursued the vehicle along I-75 northbound and east on I-595 at a high rate of speed before eventually coming to a stop near the ramp to U.S. 441.

Officers quickly took both the driver and passenger into custody after the car stopped in the right shoulder. As a result, three lanes of I-595 were temporarily closed with traffic backed up past Florida's Turnpike after the two were taken into custody.