Food workers at Hays State Prison arrested on drug, sex charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Food workers at Hays State Prison arrested on drug, sex charges

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Hays State Prison in Trion, GA. TFP photo by Dan Henry Hays State Prison in Trion, GA. TFP photo by Dan Henry
Keitha Michele Vaughan, 48, is charged with sexual assault by a person with disciplinary or supervisory authority. Keitha Michele Vaughan, 48, is charged with sexual assault by a person with disciplinary or supervisory authority.
Diego Luis Vega, 40, was arrested on charges of bringing in item's prohibited by the warden and trading with inmates. Diego Luis Vega, 40, was arrested on charges of bringing in item's prohibited by the warden and trading with inmates.
TRION, GA (Times Free Press) -

Two Aramark employees were arrested earlier this month amid allegations they brought forbidden pleasures to Hays State Prison inmates.

Diego Luis Vega, 40, was arrested Dec. 5 on two counts of bringing in items prohibited by the warden, as well as one charge of trading with inmates. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Vega sold illegal drugs and tobacco to inmates. The affidavit does not say how the inmate paid Vega.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.