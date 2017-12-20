Food workers at Hays State Prison arrested on drug, sex charges

Diego Luis Vega, 40, was arrested on charges of bringing in item's prohibited by the warden and trading with inmates.

Keitha Michele Vaughan, 48, is charged with sexual assault by a person with disciplinary or supervisory authority.

Two Aramark employees were arrested earlier this month amid allegations they brought forbidden pleasures to Hays State Prison inmates.

Diego Luis Vega, 40, was arrested Dec. 5 on two counts of bringing in items prohibited by the warden, as well as one charge of trading with inmates. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Vega sold illegal drugs and tobacco to inmates. The affidavit does not say how the inmate paid Vega.