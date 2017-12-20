Big honor for central Idaho: designated "Dark Sky Reserve" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Big honor for central Idaho: designated "Dark Sky Reserve"

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

A giant chunk of central Idaho with a dazzling night sky has become the nation's first International Dark Sky Reserve.

The International Dark-Sky Association designated the 1,400-square-mile Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve.

The sparsely populated area's night skies are so pristine that interstellar dust clouds are visible in the Milky Way.  Researchers say 80 percent of North Americans live in areas where light pollution blots out the night sky.

The Forest Service has supported the designation as part of its mandate to preserve natural and scenic qualities. It has reduced light pollution from its buildings, but said mitigation by others in the recreation area would be voluntary.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.