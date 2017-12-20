Facebook and facial recognition technology - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Facebook and facial recognition technology

By Associated Press
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - You may know Facebook. But now the social networking site is even more likely to know you.

It's doing that by means of facial recognition technology. It's been around since 2010 - and is mostly used to identify people in photos. Now those who are visually impaired can use face recognition to tell them which friends are online or in photos.

The technology will also be able to help users prevent against impostors - alerting you if someone uploads your face as their profile picture. It can also tip you off if someone in your network of friends has posted a compromising picture of you without tagging you.

