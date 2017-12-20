Shooting on Holly St. in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shooting on Holly St. in Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A second shooting on Tuesday night happened on Holly Street near Citico Avenue just before 11:00.
Details are limited but we have learned at least one person was hurt but we don't know the extent of their injuries.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Chattanooga Police.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.