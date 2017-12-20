Rainy today, but cold and dry for Christmas

Good Wednesday. Look for solid rain through the morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 1pm. Look for up to 2" of rain through that time. Some areas of street flooding are a concern. The rain will taper off through the afternoon, but one or two stray showers could continue to pop up through the evening hours. The high today will reach the upper 50s.

Thursday will start cloudy and warm. We may even see a remnant sprinkle or two, but the chance is low. Temps will start mild in the mid to upper 40s and climb to the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will stay warm with highs in the upper 50s, and some scattered showers will pop up on and off through the afternoon. Heavy rain will press through Saturday morning bringing another inch. Saturday afternoon will clear out with the high staying warm in the upper 540s. Satruday will also be windy at times.

Sunday the colder air will begin to trickle in. We will be dry with temps ranging from 40 in the morning to 53 in the afternoon.

Christmas day will be cold and dry. We will be opening presents with temps in the 20s. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 40s.

David Karnes

