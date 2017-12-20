UPDATE: House fire on Ocoee Street in Chattanooga

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an early morning house fire on Ocoee Street.

The call came in just after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. When firefighters arrived they saw flames shooting through the roof about 20 to 30 feet in the air.

The home was so overcome by the fire that crews had to battle it defensively because they could not get inside.

Two neighbors were asked to leave their homes while firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to other homes. Residents of those homes were observed outside, spraying the exterior with garden hoses in an effort to protect their homes, according to CFD spokesman Bruce Garner.

Those same nearby homes showed some signs of heat damage to the siding, but that appeared to be the extent of the damage. No injuries were reported.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says the home has been vacant for several months and was sold about a month ago, but there was no power connected to the structure.

The cause is still undetermined, fire investigators are on scene working to learn more about what happened.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Ocoee Street.

The call came in just after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says the house was vacant.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story on air and online as information becomes available.