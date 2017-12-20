In-car camera systems for Chattanooga Police - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

In-car camera systems for Chattanooga Police

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Police Department will soon be receiving camera systems for their patrol cars.
Tuesday, City Council members voted unanimously  to purchase 700 in-car camera systems. 
The cameras will cost nearly 3 million dollars.

