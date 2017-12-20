3 hurt in small plane crash near downtown Knoxville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 hurt in small plane crash near downtown Knoxville

Three people were injured when after a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood near downtown Knoxville.

The plane went down Tuesday around 3:15 p.m., coming to rest on a vehicle in a driveway on Groner Drive, just off Riverside Drive, near the Tennessee River. The propellor of the plane went through another car. No one was in either vehicle.

According to Knoxville Fire Department, three men walked away from the crash with sustainable injuries after being taken to UT Medical Center. No one on the ground was hurt.

Read more about the plane crash and how neighbors reacted on WBIR's website

