"The Voice" crowns new winner

By WRCB Staff

The Voice wrapped up its 13th season Tuesday night by crowning a winner.

It came down to Team Blake’s 23-year-old rocker Chloe Kohanski of Mt Juliet, and Team Adam’s 16 year old Addison Agen of Indiana.

Earlier in the day, Agen topped the ITunes chart with her song from Monday night, “Tennessee Rain,” while Kohanski was right behind that at number 2 with “I Wish I Didn’t Love You.”

When Host Carson Daly revealed the winner, it was Kohanski coming out on top.

For her win, Kohanski receives a 100 thousand dollar grand prize, a record deal with Universal Music Group and she’ll perform in Las Vegas in a show of “Voice” alumni.

Red Marlow of Dickson, Tennessee finished in fourth place, while Lee University’s Brooke Simpson came in third.

