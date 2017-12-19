Alabama LB Moses injured, "out indefinitely"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Another Alabama linebacker has gone down to injury.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Tuesday that freshman inside linebacker Dylan Moses is out indefinitely after sustaining a foot injury in Monday's practice.

The fourth-ranked Tide is already without starting linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton and starting safety Hootie Jones for the Sugar Bowl playoff semifinal game Jan. 1 against No. 1 Clemson.

Moses has 30 tackles and 5.5 stops behind the line in 11 games while starting against Mercer. Fellow linebackers Terrell Lewis, Christian Miller and Mack Wilson have all missed multiple games with injuries.

Lewis and Miller were hurt in the opener and didn't return until the regular season finale against Auburn.

Either Wilson or Keith Holcombe would likely start in Moses' place.