CPD investigating Highland Avenue shooting

By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night. 

The call came in around 8:30 pm.

Police confirm one person was shot near the 4100 block of Highland Avenue. 

The condition of the person is unknown. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more. 

