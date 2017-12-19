UPDATE: 5 Dalton residents killed in Texas wreck

UPDATE: (KRIS) The identities of five people killed in a traffic accident near Sinton, TX Tuesday morning have been released.

According to the Texas Highway Patrol, Clara Arroyo, 16, Paula Avila-Lopez, 67, Victoria Castillo, 64, Trinidad Guerrero-Cardenas, 49, and Jorge Nunez, 50, all from Dalton, Georgia, were killed when the vehicle they were in ran off an overpass on Highway 77, approximately two miles north of Sinton, and burst into flames. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol says four other passengers in the vehicle were transported to Northshore Hospital in Portland, TX with non-life threatening injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.

