Chattanooga Area Food Bank's "Sack Pack" program in jeopardy

By Danielle Wilburn, Producer
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank's "Sack Pack" program that feeds nearly 2,000 children across the Tennessee Valley is in jeopardy.  It will be suspended through the end of the school year.

The program helps children in eight area counties get food through the weekend. These are children who otherwise would go hungry.  

Scott Bruce, a spokesperson with the organization, says the program needs more than $100,000 to complete the school year. 

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank believes donations are low this year because of natural disasters.

