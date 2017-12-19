UPDATE: Chattanooga Area Food Bank's "Sack Pack" program in jeopardy

Tuesday was the last day of school for Hamilton County students before the holidays break, but it was also the last sack pack meal many of them will receive for the rest of the school year.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank (CAFB) is ending its Sack Packs program.

READ MORE | Food bank makes lasting impact through nutrition education

They say it's because their funding has dropped due to donations going toward this year's natural disasters.

The Sack Pack meals provide nutrition for children who might otherwise go hungry. Each sack contains basic, healthy food items—cereal, milk, juice, fruit, granola bars, soup, and even recipes—that will help sustain children through the weekend. It only costs $3.00 per meal.

The decision to to end the program came last week. The food bank sent an email to volunteers notifying them of the change on Friday.

Channel 3 visited the CAFB and were shown handwritten letters by students on display. Students explained how much the program means to them. It's why President and CEO, Gina Crumbliss says ending the program is heartbreaking.

"On a personal level every single one of us is devastated and we’ve all had our time crying, but it’s difficult."

The CAFB serves 20 counties; eight of them will no longer have the Sack Pack program.

"In this particular case we know it’s exactly 1,776 students who won’t be receiving sack packs for the remainder of the school year which is 19 weeks," said Crumbliss.

CAFB funds 19 schools when it comes to the Sack Pack program. The program costs $171, 632 annually. Crumbliss says it's their most expensive program.

Here's what it would cost to fund the program tin each county impacted through the rest of the school year:



Marion $18,533.74 Grundy $14,746.66 Sequatchie $4,303.50 Meigs $9,525.08 Polk $4,303.50 Van Buren $1,721.40 Walker $18,074.70 Hamilton $30,698.30 Total $101,906.88

"If we break it down into bite-size increments and depend heavily on the business owners, the manufactures, utilities, banks in those counties we would be able to continue the sack pack program," said Crumbliss.

The program can be saved, but not without the help of each community.

"We are here. We have the drivers. We are ready to go, but we need the funding to be able to buy those supplies to make those sack bags and distribute them in those counties," said Crumbliss.

To donate or to learn more about the program, click here.