Doorbell video leads to Hixson burglary arrest

Chattanooga Police say it was a doorbell video that helped them solve a recent neighborhood burglary in Hixson.

Surveillance video, taken from a doorbell, showed the suspect casually walking up to the home and ringing the doorbell. When the homeowner answered over the speaker, the unknown man walked away.

Police say this arrest is a good example of neighbors staying vigilant and looking out for other neighbors.

"If there's a stranger out there, if it's out of the norm," Sgt. Rebecca Crites, of the Chattanooga Police Dept., said. "You see it, say something. The suspect came up to the door and rang the doorbell, so we got a very clear picture of him and that's what they do, they ring the doorbell to see if anybody is home while they are casing out."

While Sgt. Crites says home burglaries are down, she isn't surprised to see the suspect, in this case, approach the door despite several security signs posted.

"If you're a suspect or a thief suspect and you're out and you want to break into somebody's house or you want to take their property, that's what they're going to do," Sgt. Crites said. "It doesn't matter if there's a sign or cameras, but it surely helps the Police Department."



Officers reviewed the doorbell video and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deonta Ford. Ford is now charged with aggravated burglary for another break-in in the area.



"When I pulled up, the police were already there," burglary victim Scott Hibberts said. "That's when I learned that this person had rang their door, and they were at the gym working out, and they came here and spotted the person still casing the neighborhood and followed them to my house."

Scott Hibberts hasn't recovered any of the items stolen from his home. He says he's just thankful for his neighbor's quick action.



"That they had this system, and I mean they followed the guy for a mile and a half after he left my house, not just anybody would do that," said Hibberts.