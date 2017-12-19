Community helps families who lost everything in Dalton fire

Just four days after a massive fire left twenty families without a home during the holidays, the community is stepping in to help.

The fire happened Friday at Park Canyon Apartments in Dalton.

READ MORE | UPDATE: 20 people displaced after fire destroys Dalton apartment

Now, T-shirts, jackets, clothing and other donations flood the apartment’s leasing office.

Evelyn Musili and her fiancé shuffled through the donations piled in the office lobby.

“Hey, here’s a jacket,” she said handing the clothing to her fiancé, “Things that people don't even think help, helped."

Everything helps because right now they have almost nothing.

"We ran out the house with just what we had on our backs,” Evelyn recalled, “I didn't even have shoes on."

They were one of the 20 families in the apartment building that caught fire. The building and all of Evelyn and her fiance’s belongings are a total loss.

But people are stepping up to help.

"The community has been really good to us," urged Evelyn.

Community members donated clothes, toothbrushes and shoes. There were enough items for Evelyn to pack her car.

The apartment manager also set up a GoFundMe account to help the families during the holidays. She hopes to raise enough money to give each family $200.

Evelyn and her fiancé will be spending Christmas with their families and will stay with them until they have a new home.

Even though they lost everything, Evelyn said the outpouring of support has made it easier.

"It's so touching,” Evelyn said, “To see how the community has come together to help all of us."

Through it all, she sees a fresh start.

"We just look at it as we get to start over,” Evelyn explained. “We get to start a new year over, and this is actually the year we're getting married. So, it's new beginnings."

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but officials don’t suspect any foul play.