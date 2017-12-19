Two Chattanooga area lottery players win big

Two Chattanooga area residents are recent Tennessee Lottery winners.

Stan Massey of Cleveland won $1 million from entering a non-winning lottery ticket into the Play It Again! drawing.

Roger White of Hixson won $75,000 dollars from entering his non-winning ticket into the same drawing.

"To 'Play it Again,' players simply visit tnvipsuite.com and become a VIP Players Suite member (free)," a Tennessee Lottery spokesperson said. "Once registered, players can scan non-winning instant tickets with the TN Lottery phone app or enter online. By entering tickets, VIP Members also receive points to enter drawings for a variety of merchandise, travel packages, and more."

Overall, there were 11 Play It Again! winners. The Tennessee Lottery awarded over $3.3 million to the winners.