'SquattyPottymus' children's toilet step stools recalled

Squatty Potty has recalled SquattyPottymus children's toilet step stools due to injury and fall hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, "the top removable step (hat) on the recalled children’s toilet step stools can detach while a child is standing on it, posing injury and fall hazards."

There have been two reports of children falling from the toilet step stool. One child hit their chin on the toilet and bit the inside of her mouth causing her to bleed. The other child fell and hit his head.

The toilet seat was sold on squattypotty.com and Amazon from September 2017 through November 2017.

If you own a SquattyPottymus seat, you should remove the hat before letting a child use the stool again. Also, please contact Squatty Potty to learn how to return the hat portion of the stool and get a $10 refund.