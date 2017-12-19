House offices paid $342k to settle workplace complaints

President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on the bureau's leadership even as he praised local police officers as a bulwark against rising violence and crime.

President Donald Trump says he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller even as his administration was again forced to grapple with the growing Russia probe that has shadowed the White House for much of the year

Authorities say the massive wildfire northwest of Los Angeles has burned another 6 square miles of vegetation and has burned 418 square miles since it started 12 days ago

Air-travel system struggles to get back on schedule after Atlanta power outage

Airlines struggle to get back on schedule after Atlanta fire

Amtrak train hurtles off overpass onto highway below; at least six people killed

President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 campaign.

Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle

The Latest: 72 people taken to hospitals after derailment

Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle

The Latest: 72 people taken to hospitals after derailment

NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing power

A Roman Catholic priest was greeted with a standing ovation from his Milwaukee parishioners when he told them he was gay.

Delta Air Lines and other carriers that operate out of Atlanta's airport say they expect to be running normally by Tuesday, after a fire and blackout there.

A Massachusetts man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead a conservative blogger is scheduled to be sentenced.

Their long-sought political goal within grasp, Republicans in Congress are set to catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House, rolling over a dozen GOP defectors from high-tax states.

A Texas police sergeant has been fired for allegedly ordering a rookie officer to use a stun gun on a woman who had called for help during a domestic dispute.

A U.S. official says investigators are examining whether an Amtrak engineer was distracted when a speeding train derailed, killing three people and sending several rail cars flying off an overpass.

The Latest: Second rail advocate among victims of derailment

U.S. health officials have approved a breakthrough therapy that can restore the eyesight of patients with a rare form of inherited blindness.

NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing power.

Federal investigators say they don't yet know why an Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over the speed limit when it derailed Monday south of Seattle.

Official: Feds look at whether train engineer was distracted

A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly released statistics show that House lawmakers' offices paid out more than $342,000 in workplace discrimination settlements between 2008 and 2012, including nearly $175,000 for eight settlements related to sexual harassment and sex discrimination accusations.

The new numbers were released by the House Office of Compliance, the taxpayer-funded office that handles the often-secret payout to House employees. Previous statistics showing more recent settlements revealed a single $84,000 sexual harassment settlement made on behalf of Rep. Blake Farenthold. The new numbers bring the total paid for sexual harassment cases since 2008 to $199,000.

The new data shows that $115,000 was paid to settle three cases involving sexual harassment in the four-year window, and another $53,000 to settle sex discrimination cases.

The office did not identify the offices or the employees involved.

