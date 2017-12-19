Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ringgold - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ringgold

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

A 50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a Tiger Mart on Alabama Highway in Ringgold, GA.

The ticket numbers for the ticket from the December 16th drawing were 9-35-37-50-63, and the Powerball was 11. 

The winner has not yet claimed their winnings. They have 180 days from the draw date to do so.
 

