East Tennessee woman gives birth to daughter who spent 24 years as frozen embryo

KNOXVILLE ( WBIR ) - An East Tennessee couple recently welcomed their daughter into the world -- who's a miracle in more ways than one.

Tina Gibson gave birth to her daughter Emma Wren back on Nov. 25, but unlike most newborns Emma could technically be considered much, much older than she appears: She had been cryopreserved as an embryo for nearly a quarter century.

Prior to being transferred into Tina's uterus at the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville earlier this year, Emma spent more than 24 years frozen in a lab. Now, Tina and her husband Benjamin have a miracle of their own to call their daughter -- one who had been conceived by another couple just a year and a half after her 26-year-old mother had come into the world.

According to research staff at the University of Tennessee Preston Medical Library, baby Emma now holds the all-time record for the longest-frozen embryo to come to birth.

"Emma is such a sweet miracle,” proud papa Benjamin said. “I think she looks pretty perfect to have been frozen all those years ago.”

Emma had been frozen on October 14, 1992 and thawed by NEDC lab director Carol Sommerfelt on March 13, 2017. The NEDC said Tina became pregnant with Emma as a result of a frozen embryo transfer, or FET, conducted by Dr. Jeffrey Keenan.

“The NEDC has been privileged to work with the Gibsons to help them realize their dreams of becoming parents,” said Dr. Keenan. “We hope this story is a clarion call to all couples who have embryos in long-term storage to consider this life-affirming option for their embryos.”