MLS commissioner to attend news conference in Nashville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

MLS commissioner to attend news conference in Nashville

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo courtesy of MLS2Nashville Photo courtesy of MLS2Nashville
AP -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber is scheduled to attend a news conference to address Nashville's bid for an expansion franchise.

MLS2Nashville organizers announced Tuesday that a news conference will take place Wednesday "to make a significant announcement about the future of soccer in Nashville." Scheduled guests include Garber, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam as well as John Ingram of Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC.

Last month, MLS chose Cincinnati; Detroit; Nashville and Sacramento, California, as finalists for its 25th and 26th expansion teams, set to begin play in 2020.

The Metro Nashville City Council has approved $225 million in revenue bonds to construct a 27,500-seat soccer stadium plus $50 million in bonds for renovations and improvements around the site at the current fairgrounds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • UTC Wrestling drops Ohio to end 2017 in the win column

    UTC Wrestling drops Ohio to end 2017 in the win column

    Monday, December 18 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-12-19 04:53:24 GMT
    (gomocs.com) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team evened its record at 3-3 with a 22-19 win over visiting Ohio in Maclellan Gym tonight.  The Mocs scored bonus points in all five of their wins in a dual that saw the lead change four times. Junior Alonzo Allen won for the second time in as many days with an 18-6 major decision over Trevor Giallombardo at 125.  He scored a quick takedown and back points to run out to an 8-2 lead after the fir...More
    (gomocs.com) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team evened its record at 3-3 with a 22-19 win over visiting Ohio in Maclellan Gym tonight.  The Mocs scored bonus points in all five of their wins in a dual that saw the lead change four times. Junior Alonzo Allen won for the second time in as many days with an 18-6 major decision over Trevor Giallombardo at 125.  He scored a quick takedown and back points to run out to an 8-2 lead after the fir...More

  • Former UT director of football operations pleads guilty to official misconduct

    Former UT director of football operations pleads guilty to official misconduct

    Monday, December 18 2017 11:50 AM EST2017-12-18 16:50:09 GMT

    The former director of football operations at the University of Tennessee has pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

    More

    The former director of football operations at the University of Tennessee has pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

    More

  • Vols Drop Tough Home Contest to #7 North Carolina

    Vols Drop Tough Home Contest to #7 North Carolina

    Sunday, December 17 2017 8:19 PM EST2017-12-18 01:19:43 GMT

    After a hard-fought battle, the 20th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team came up short against No. 7 North Carolina.

    More

    After a hard-fought battle, the 20th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team came up short against No. 7 North Carolina.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.