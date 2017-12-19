MLS commissioner to attend news conference in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber is scheduled to attend a news conference to address Nashville's bid for an expansion franchise.

MLS2Nashville organizers announced Tuesday that a news conference will take place Wednesday "to make a significant announcement about the future of soccer in Nashville." Scheduled guests include Garber, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam as well as John Ingram of Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC.

Last month, MLS chose Cincinnati; Detroit; Nashville and Sacramento, California, as finalists for its 25th and 26th expansion teams, set to begin play in 2020.

The Metro Nashville City Council has approved $225 million in revenue bonds to construct a 27,500-seat soccer stadium plus $50 million in bonds for renovations and improvements around the site at the current fairgrounds.

