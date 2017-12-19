TDHS to co-sponsor job fair Thursday

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (THDS) will co-sponsor, along with the Tennessee Department of Labor and the Mobile America Job Center, a job fair Thursday, December 21st.

The event will take place in Dunlap at the SETHRA Community Center from 9:30 am - 2:30 pm.

"This event will connect job seekers with employment, volunteer and education resources, including job search, resume writing, interviewing skills, college preparation, along with career planning and development," a TDHS spokesperson said.

The event follows TDHS's announcement in September that they will be reinstating the work requirement for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD) who receive SNAP benefits in 70 TN counties.

The new requirements will go into effect on February 1st, 2018, and will require certain SNAP recipients to do one of two things:

Work or volunteer at least an average of 20 hours per week

Participate in a qualified training program for an average of 20 hours a week

This fair targets residents in Hamilton, Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, Sequatchie, Van Buren and Warren County.

“We want to directly connect individuals impacted by these work requirements to opportunities that exist in their area,” Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes said. “Connecting people with jobs and educational training will help us create stronger communities which will build a thriving Tennessee.”