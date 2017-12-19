UPDATE: Bonny Oaks Dr. re-opened after semi and car crash

UPDATE: After a serious crash Tuesday morning that resulted in a car stuck under a semi-trailer, Chattanooga police have re-opened Bonny Oaks Drive to traffic.

The crash blocked Bonny Oaks Drive for about eight hours as they worked to investigate what happened and remove the vehicles.

Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 the crash happened around 1:00 am on Bonny Oaks near Bonnyshire Drive.

Rob Simmons with CPD said the car had three children and two adults were inside the car. All five victims were brought to a hospital, one of them has life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but investigators believe heavy fog may have contributed to the crash.

During the cleanup, the semi was leaking fluid onto the road. Police say it was likely brake fluid, and don’t believe it’s harmful to the environment.

Bonny Oaks was closed at the scene of the crash during the morning commute.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to follow this developing story.

NEW: Bonny Oaks Drive back open 8 hours after a serious crash involving a semi and a car. 5 people brought to a hospital. One in critical condition. @WRCB — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) December 19, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: An early morning crash blocked Bonny Oaks Drive for several hours Tuesday.

Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Bonny Oaks near Bonnyshire Drive, where a semi lies atop a car. Chattanooga Police confirm that three children and two adults were inside the car.

All occupants were taken to the hospital, some of them with life-threatening injuries.

The semi was leaking an unknown fluid.

While most of us were sleeping, #ChattFire was extricating five people from a grinding crash with a tractor-trailer rig on Bonny Oaks Dr early this morning. Details & pics here: https://t.co/QDPB1ZmvgF pic.twitter.com/RVCijUpXAe — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) December 19, 2017

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Chattanooga police tell Channel 3 that Tuesday's heavy fog may have contributed to the crash.

Bonny Oaks will be closed at the scene of the crash into the morning commute, according to officers.

Alternate routes include Shallowford Road and Highway 153.

Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to learn more.