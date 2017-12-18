UTC Wrestling drops Ohio to end 2017 in the win column

(gomocs.com) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team evened its record at 3-3 with a 22-19 win over visiting Ohio in Maclellan Gym tonight. The Mocs scored bonus points in all five of their wins in a dual that saw the lead change four times.



Junior Alonzo Allen won for the second time in as many days with an 18-6 major decision over Trevor Giallombardo at 125. He scored a quick takedown and back points to run out to an 8-2 lead after the first period. From there he cruised to the win and improved to 8-3.



Junior Jake Huffine competed hard in his match against No. 15 Cameron Kelly 133. He was down 2-1 after the first period and rode Kelly for most of the second. He was in the match until giving up a pair of back points late in the third.



"Alonzo Allen looked good, stated head coach Heath Eslinger. "I thought the guy who wrestled best tonight was Jake Huffine. He lost, but he probably wrestled better than anyone. He did exactly what we talked about doing. He didn't care where he was ranked and he had a chance to win the match."



Junior Michael Pongracz posted a technical fall in the second at 141. That gave UTC a 9-3, but Ohio fought back quickly to take an 11-9 lead after a tech fall and a decision at 149 and 157, respectively.



Senior Chad Pyke put the Mocs back in front with a tech fall of his own at 165. He was up 10-0 after the first period and closed it out halfway through the second for his 10th win of the year.



The Bobcats went back up 15-14 with a major decision at 174. Senior and 15th-ranked Bryce Carranswered with a major decision at 184. He was up 3-0 heading into the third period and used three takedowns and two stalling points for a 12-3 victory.



With the Mocs leading 18-15, senior Scottie Boykin, ranked No. 15 at 197, closed out the match with a major decision at 197. He scored a pair of takedowns late and rode out the last 18 seconds for an 11-3 win. Both Carr and Boykin are 10-3 overall and all of their losses are to top-10 individuals.



"Bryce did a great job," added Eslinger. "He kept putting the pressure on. Same thing with Scottie, he knew he had to get the major and he goes out and gets it done. We knew tonight those were two matches we should win, but again it is not a math test, it is a wrestling match."



Up next for the Mocs is the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, on Jan. 1-2 in McKenzie Arena. Tickets are on sale now on TheSoutherrnScuffle.com.



New this year is a Hospitality Pass for fans that includes a reserved ticket and access to the Hospitality Room on the main floor. The Hospitality Room includes two full meals each day and access to a full cash bar.



Chattanooga 22 – Ohio 19

Maclellan Gym – Chattanooga, Tenn.

Monday – Dec. 18, 2017

125: Alonzo Allen (UTC) – MD 18-6 - Trevor Giallombardo (Ohio) – UTC 4-0

133: No. 15 Cameron Kelly (Ohio) – Dec. 6-1 - Jake Huffine (UTC) – UTC 4-3

141: Michael Pongracz (UTC) – Tech Fall 18-1 (5:00) - Colton Chase (Ohio) – UTC 9-3

149: Kade Kowalski (Ohio) – Tech Fall 15-0 - Chris Debien (UTC) – UTC 9-8

157: Cullen Cummings (Ohio) – Dec. 6-4 - Dylan Forzani (UTC) – Ohio 11-9

165: Chad Pyke (UTC) – Tech Fall 16-0 (3:33) - Ben Schneider (Ohio) – UTC 14-11

174: Austin Reese (Ohio) – MD 18-5 – Justin Lampe (UTC) – Ohio 15-14

184: No. 15 Bryce Carr (UTC) – MD 12-3 - Hunter Yeargen (Ohio) – UTC 18-15

197: No. 15 Scottie Boykin (UTC) – MD 11-3 - Aaron Naples (Ohio) – UTC 22-15

285: Zack Parker (Ohio) – MD 15-3 - Ben Stacey (UTC) – UTC 22- 19